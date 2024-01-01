Menu
2017 Ford F-150

101,958 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

2017 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RG3HFA68333

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # FF953A
  • Mileage 101,958 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
2017 Ford F-150