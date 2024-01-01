Menu
2008 Pontiac G5

116,256 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac G5

2008 Pontiac G5

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,256KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G2AJ55F687150827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,256 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

