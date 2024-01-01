Menu
2009 Pontiac G5

34,387 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac G5

*AUTO*ONLY 34,000KMS*1 OWNER*NO ACCIDENT*CERT

2009 Pontiac G5

*AUTO*ONLY 34,000KMS*1 OWNER*NO ACCIDENT*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

34,387KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G2AS55H697251981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

