2010 Acura MDX

335,870 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

335,870KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900983
  • Stock #: E4686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 335,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Acura Mdx or just a Acura Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Acura Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Acura Mdxs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW ACURA MDX!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW ACURA MDX INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Acura Mdx
* Finished in White, makes this Acura look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

