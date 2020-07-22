Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Carflex

226-503-3132

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Carflex

370 Adelaide St N, London, ON N6B 3P6

226-503-3132

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5462267
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E86AFC20024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OMVIC MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE..... WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL CERTIFIED AND OFFER FREE ONE MONTH WARRANTY ON MOTOR AND TRANSMISSION.  2010 FORD F-150 XLT ZERO RUST OR SCRATCHES, BODY IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND DRIVES SMOOTH WITH NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS. V8 ENGINE IS READY TO GO TO WORK COMES WITH BED LINER AND TONNEAU COVER. No hidden Fees. Just pay for licensing and tax .Feel Free to ask us any questions about the vehicle.CARFLEX370 Adelaide street N , London,ON N6B 3K4 Carflexdealership@Gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carflex

2007 Chevrolet Trail...
 120,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Altima 3...
 189,800 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 192,000 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic

Email Carflex

Carflex

Carflex

370 Adelaide St N, London, ON N6B 3P6

Call Dealer

226-503-XXXX

(click to show)

226-503-3132

Quick Links
Directions Inventory