Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

179,456 KM

Details Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

Location

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

  1. 1708536859
  2. 1708536859
  3. 1708536859
  4. 1708536859
  5. 1708536859
  6. 1708536859
  7. 1708536859
  8. 1708536859
  9. 1708536859
  10. 1708536836
  11. 1708536836
  12. 1708536835
  13. 1708536836
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
179,456KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALBEC3B1214067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,456 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Manal Motors

Used 2013 Toyota Prius for sale in London, ON
2013 Toyota Prius 207,112 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla SE Manual for sale in London, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla SE Manual 49,611 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla CVT for sale in London, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla CVT 13,274 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Email Manal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manal Motors

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

Call Dealer

519-872-XXXX

(click to show)

519-872-5166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Manal Motors

519-872-5166

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Equinox