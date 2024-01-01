Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Smart fortwo

97,225 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Smart fortwo

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Smart fortwo

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1730521558
  2. 1730521561
  3. 1730521565
  4. 1730521567
  5. 1730521573
  6. 1730521584
  7. 1730521587
  8. 1730521590
  9. 1730521593
  10. 1730521596
  11. 1730521599
  12. 1730521601
  13. 1730521603
  14. 1730521605
  15. 1730521608
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,225KM
Good Condition
VIN WMEEJ3BA3BK489125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,225 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Nissan Micra S, AUTO, ONLY 89KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Micra S, AUTO, ONLY 89KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED 89,462 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 1996 Honda Accord EX, SEDAN, ONLY 109KMS, LOW KMS, CLEAN, AS IS for sale in London, ON
1996 Honda Accord EX, SEDAN, ONLY 109KMS, LOW KMS, CLEAN, AS IS 109,593 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 BMW 3 Series 323I, AUTO, ONLY 51,000KMS, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 BMW 3 Series 323I, AUTO, ONLY 51,000KMS, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED 51,810 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Smart fortwo