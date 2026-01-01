Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Dodge Journey

166,734 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle
14098597

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

  1. 1778776603
  2. 1778776602
  3. 1778776603
  4. 1778776602
  5. 1778776602
  6. 1778776602
  7. 1778776602
  8. 1778776602
  9. 1778776602
  10. 1778776602
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
166,734KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB5CT278159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3558
  • Mileage 166,734 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SE Plus for sale in London, ON
2012 Dodge Journey SE Plus 166,734 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in London, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 120,604 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum for sale in London, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum 122,568 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email South West Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2012 Dodge Journey