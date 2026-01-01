$6,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Dodge Journey
SE Plus
2012 Dodge Journey
SE Plus
Location
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
166,734KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB5CT278159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3558
- Mileage 166,734 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South West Auto Group
2012 Dodge Journey SE Plus 166,734 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 120,604 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum 122,568 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email South West Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-668-XXXX(click to show)
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing>
South West Auto Group
519-668-7111
2012 Dodge Journey