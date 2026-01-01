Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Dodge Journey

125,239 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Dodge Journey

SE PLUS, 4 CYL, GREAT SHAPE, ONLY 125KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle
14423799

2012 Dodge Journey

SE PLUS, 4 CYL, GREAT SHAPE, ONLY 125KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1783903540121
  2. 1783903539614
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
125,239KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB1CT341144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,239 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL, SEDAN, 4 CYL, AUTO, ONLY 149KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford Fusion SEL, SEDAN, 4 CYL, AUTO, ONLY 149KMS, CERTIFIED 149,914 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Soul EX, AUTO, 4CYL, ONLY 75KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2021 Kia Soul EX, AUTO, 4CYL, ONLY 75KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 75,886 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE, 3 CYLINDER, GREAT ON FUEL, AWD, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE, 3 CYLINDER, GREAT ON FUEL, AWD, AS IS SPECIAL 192,335 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Dodge Journey