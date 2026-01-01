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Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in London, ON

2012 Honda Civic

139,982 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14498764

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,982KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F43CH100394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,982 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
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519-936-XXXX

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519-936-5675

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Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

2012 Honda Civic