2012 Hyundai Elantra

179,000 KM

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

226-503-3132

GL

Location

370 Adelaide St N, London, ON N6B 3P6

226-503-3132

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5609385
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE3CH133662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OMVIC MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE..... WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL CERTIFIED AND OFFER FREE ONE MONTH WARRANTY ON MOTOR AND TRANSMISSION.  2012 hyundia elantra GL with 178000km  No hidden Fees. Just pay for licensing and tax .Feel Free to ask us any questions about the vehicle.CARFLEX370 Adelaide street N , London,ON N6B 3K4 Carflexdealership@Gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Carflex

Carflex

370 Adelaide St N, London, ON N6B 3P6

