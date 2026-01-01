Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Volkswagen Beetle HIGHLINE for sale in London, ON

2012 Volkswagen Beetle

213,023 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Volkswagen Beetle

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14203436

2012 Volkswagen Beetle

HIGHLINE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1780411527406
  2. 1780411527880
  3. 1780411528308
  4. 1780411528746
  5. 1780411529177
  6. 1780411529621
  7. 1780411530062
  8. 1780411530527
  9. 1780411530976
  10. 1780411531402
  11. 1780411531818
  12. 1780411532249
  13. 1780411532690
  14. 1780411533137
  15. 1780411533571
  16. 1780411534015
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
213,023KM
VIN 3VWJX7AT1CM602616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,023 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford Edge SEL 180,102 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Beetle HIGHLINE for sale in London, ON
2012 Volkswagen Beetle HIGHLINE 213,023 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Infiniti G37 X for sale in London, ON
2010 Infiniti G37 X 134,937 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Volkswagen Beetle