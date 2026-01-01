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2012 Volkswagen Beetle
HIGHLINE
2012 Volkswagen Beetle
HIGHLINE
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
213,023KM
VIN 3VWJX7AT1CM602616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,023 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2012 Volkswagen Beetle