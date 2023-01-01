Menu
2013 Ford Edge

283,000 KM

Details Features

$7,991

+ tax & licensing
$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1675439969
  2. 1675439968
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

283,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9579820
  Stock #: 7700
  VIN: 2FMDK3J90DBB67310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 283,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

