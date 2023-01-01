$7,991+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
283,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9579820
- Stock #: 7700
- VIN: 2FMDK3J90DBB67310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 283,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
