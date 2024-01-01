Menu
2013 Ford Escape

195,793 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

195,793KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCUOGX4DUA68705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blackck
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,793 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

