Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in London, ON

2013 Honda Pilot

350,268 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14203427.814756946?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=22854

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1780411143666
  2. 1780411144165
  3. 1780411144620
  4. 1780411145050
  5. 1780411145498
  6. 1780411145945
  7. 1780411146375
  8. 1780411146836
  9. 1780411147273
  10. 1780411147700
  11. 1780411148142
  12. 1780411148567
  13. 1780411149000
  14. 1780411149473
  15. 1780411149902
  16. 1780411150316
  17. 1780411150789
  18. 1780411151216
  19. 1780411151636
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
350,268KM
VIN 5FNYF4H67DB506319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 350,268 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE, SE AWD, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED, 7 PASS for sale in London, ON
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE, SE AWD, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED, 7 PASS 256,413 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 AS IS, LTZ, HD, DRIVES GREAT, LEER CAP for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 AS IS, LTZ, HD, DRIVES GREAT, LEER CAP 529,098 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, LOADED, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, LOADED, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED 207,211 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Honda Pilot