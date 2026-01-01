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<p data-start=977 data-end=1009><strong data-start=977 data-end=1009>2016 Honda Pilot Touring AWD</strong></p><p data-start=1011 data-end=1497>Hondas flagship SUV combines exceptional reliability, spacious seating for eight, and a long list of premium features. Powered by a proven 3.5L V6 engine and equipped with Hondas intelligent AWD system, the Pilot Touring is equally comfortable handling family road trips, daily commuting, or Ontario winters. With navigation, rear entertainment, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and advanced safety technology, this Pilot delivers everything todays family needs in one versatile package.</p><p data-start=1499 data-end=1516><strong data-start=1499 data-end=1516>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=1517 data-end=1921><li data-section-id=1o4fve data-start=1517 data-end=1522>AWD</li><li data-section-id=zp5sw2 data-start=1523 data-end=1539>3.5L V6 Engine</li><li data-section-id=19465ps data-start=1540 data-end=1572>9-Speed Automatic Transmission</li><li data-section-id=q4m7a data-start=1573 data-end=1603>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</li><li data-section-id=avacvb data-start=1604 data-end=1623>Navigation System</li><li data-section-id=tucpkx data-start=1624 data-end=1651>Rear Entertainment System</li><li data-section-id=1lqheg8 data-start=1652 data-end=1669>Leather Seating</li><li data-section-id=14eiao2 data-start=1670 data-end=1697>Heated Front & Rear Seats</li><li data-section-id=1nedtu3 data-start=1698 data-end=1713>Power Sunroof</li><li data-section-id=13mnkgg data-start=1714 data-end=1730>Power Tailgate</li><li data-section-id=1kzjkr0 data-start=1731 data-end=1745>Remote Start</li><li data-section-id=1tas6zj data-start=1746 data-end=1761>Backup Camera</li><li data-section-id=1cmj2dq data-start=1762 data-end=1787>Adaptive Cruise Control</li><li data-section-id=7tlodg data-start=1788 data-end=1807>Blind Spot Camera</li><li data-section-id=6hyl4r data-start=1808 data-end=1832>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li data-section-id=1751o0w data-start=1833 data-end=1852>Push Button Start</li><li data-section-id=1e35wlb data-start=1853 data-end=1867>Alloy Wheels</li><li data-section-id=1aholyg data-start=1868 data-end=1894>Tri-Zone Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=1wbja6p data-start=1895 data-end=1921>Seating for 8 Passengers</li></ul><p data-start=1923 data-end=2207>The Pilot Touring offers impressive cargo space, excellent towing capability, and Hondas legendary reputation for long-term dependability. Whether youre hauling the family, heading to the cottage, or simply looking for a comfortable and capable SUV, this Pilot checks all the boxes.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>Certification & Preparation</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>The advertised price does not include certification. Certification is available for an additional $790 + HST.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Every certified vehicle includes:</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>• Ontario Safety Standards Certificate<br>• 36-Day Safety Component Warranty<br>• Fresh Oil Change<br>• Fluid Level Inspection and Top-Up<br>• Professional Interior and Exterior Detailing</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>At Twin Oaks Auto, we take pride in delivering quality pre-owned vehicles and a straightforward, no-pressure buying experience. Our goal is to ensure your vehicle is fully prepared and ready for the road from day one.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Financing Available</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Flexible financing solutions are available for a wide range of credit situations. Contact us to learn more about your options.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Twin Oaks Auto Inc.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📞 905-339-3330<br>📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard.</p><p>For additional photos, vehicle history reports, and our complete inventory, visit TwinOaksAuto.com.</p>

2016 Honda Pilot

138,350 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14206364

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Contact Seller
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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
138,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H97GB511949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 138,350 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Pilot Touring AWD

Honda's flagship SUV combines exceptional reliability, spacious seating for eight, and a long list of premium features. Powered by a proven 3.5L V6 engine and equipped with Honda's intelligent AWD system, the Pilot Touring is equally comfortable handling family road trips, daily commuting, or Ontario winters. With navigation, rear entertainment, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and advanced safety technology, this Pilot delivers everything today's family needs in one versatile package.

Key Features:

  • AWD
  • 3.5L V6 Engine
  • 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Navigation System
  • Rear Entertainment System
  • Leather Seating
  • Heated Front & Rear Seats
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Tailgate
  • Remote Start
  • Backup Camera
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Camera
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Push Button Start
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tri-Zone Climate Control
  • Seating for 8 Passengers

The Pilot Touring offers impressive cargo space, excellent towing capability, and Honda's legendary reputation for long-term dependability. Whether you're hauling the family, heading to the cottage, or simply looking for a comfortable and capable SUV, this Pilot checks all the boxes.

Certification & Preparation

The advertised price does not include certification. Certification is available for an additional $790 + HST.

Every certified vehicle includes:

• Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
• 36-Day Safety Component Warranty
• Fresh Oil Change
• Fluid Level Inspection and Top-Up
• Professional Interior and Exterior Detailing

At Twin Oaks Auto, we take pride in delivering quality pre-owned vehicles and a straightforward, no-pressure buying experience. Our goal is to ensure your vehicle is fully prepared and ready for the road from day one.

Financing Available

Flexible financing solutions are available for a wide range of credit situations. Contact us to learn more about your options.

Twin Oaks Auto Inc.

📞 905-339-3330
📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2

Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

For additional photos, vehicle history reports, and our complete inventory, visit TwinOaksAuto.com.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$21,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2016 Honda Pilot