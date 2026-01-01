$21,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 138,350 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Pilot Touring AWD
Honda's flagship SUV combines exceptional reliability, spacious seating for eight, and a long list of premium features. Powered by a proven 3.5L V6 engine and equipped with Honda's intelligent AWD system, the Pilot Touring is equally comfortable handling family road trips, daily commuting, or Ontario winters. With navigation, rear entertainment, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and advanced safety technology, this Pilot delivers everything today's family needs in one versatile package.
Key Features:
- AWD
- 3.5L V6 Engine
- 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Navigation System
- Rear Entertainment System
- Leather Seating
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Remote Start
- Backup Camera
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Camera
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Push Button Start
- Alloy Wheels
- Tri-Zone Climate Control
- Seating for 8 Passengers
The Pilot Touring offers impressive cargo space, excellent towing capability, and Honda's legendary reputation for long-term dependability. Whether you're hauling the family, heading to the cottage, or simply looking for a comfortable and capable SUV, this Pilot checks all the boxes.
Certification & Preparation
The advertised price does not include certification. Certification is available for an additional $790 + HST.
Every certified vehicle includes:
• Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
• 36-Day Safety Component Warranty
• Fresh Oil Change
• Fluid Level Inspection and Top-Up
• Professional Interior and Exterior Detailing
At Twin Oaks Auto, we take pride in delivering quality pre-owned vehicles and a straightforward, no-pressure buying experience. Our goal is to ensure your vehicle is fully prepared and ready for the road from day one.
Financing Available
Flexible financing solutions are available for a wide range of credit situations. Contact us to learn more about your options.
Twin Oaks Auto Inc.
📞 905-339-3330
📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2
Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard.
For additional photos, vehicle history reports, and our complete inventory, visit TwinOaksAuto.com.
Vehicle Features
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