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<p>CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that wont break the bank? Dinos Cars has you covered with this vibrant red 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX CERTIFIED sedan. This sleek car boasts a comfortable black interior and is perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With its classic sedan styling and front-wheel drive, youll experience a smooth and responsive drive every time you get behind the wheel.</p><p>This 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX CERTIFIED, with 216,617 km on the odometer, is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle from a trusted brand. Whether youre commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on weekend adventures, this Mazda3 is built to perform. Come on down to Dinos Cars and see why this sedan is such a popular choice!</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX CERTIFIED:</p><ul><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind:</strong> Drive away with confidence knowing this Mazda3 has passed a rigorous inspection, ensuring its quality and reliability.</li><li><strong>Eye-Catching Red Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with this sporty and vibrant red finish that exudes a fun and energetic personality.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly shift gears and enjoy a relaxed driving experience, perfect for everyday commutes and longer journeys.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine:</strong> Get more miles for your money with this economical gasoline engine, making it a smart choice for your wallet.</li><li><strong>Practical 4-Door Sedan Design:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of easy access for passengers and cargo, making this MAZDA3 incredibly versatile for all your needs.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

216,617 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14400277

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

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  5. 1783461421590
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  7. 1783461422579
  8. 1783461423093
  9. 1783461423533
  10. 1783461423990
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
216,617KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF2D1848031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,617 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that won't break the bank? Dino's Cars has you covered with this vibrant red 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX CERTIFIED sedan. This sleek car boasts a comfortable black interior and is perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With its classic sedan styling and front-wheel drive, you'll experience a smooth and responsive drive every time you get behind the wheel.

This 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX CERTIFIED, with 216,617 km on the odometer, is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle from a trusted brand. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on weekend adventures, this Mazda3 is built to perform. Come on down to Dino's Cars and see why this sedan is such a popular choice!

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX CERTIFIED:

  • Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive away with confidence knowing this Mazda3 has passed a rigorous inspection, ensuring its quality and reliability.
  • Eye-Catching Red Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this sporty and vibrant red finish that exudes a fun and energetic personality.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly shift gears and enjoy a relaxed driving experience, perfect for everyday commutes and longer journeys.
  • Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Get more miles for your money with this economical gasoline engine, making it a smart choice for your wallet.
  • Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Enjoy the convenience of easy access for passengers and cargo, making this MAZDA3 incredibly versatile for all your needs.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2013 Mazda MAZDA3