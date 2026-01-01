$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX CERTIFIED
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,617 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that won't break the bank? Dino's Cars has you covered with this vibrant red 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX CERTIFIED sedan. This sleek car boasts a comfortable black interior and is perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With its classic sedan styling and front-wheel drive, you'll experience a smooth and responsive drive every time you get behind the wheel.
This 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX CERTIFIED, with 216,617 km on the odometer, is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle from a trusted brand. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on weekend adventures, this Mazda3 is built to perform. Come on down to Dino's Cars and see why this sedan is such a popular choice!
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX CERTIFIED:
- Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive away with confidence knowing this Mazda3 has passed a rigorous inspection, ensuring its quality and reliability.
- Eye-Catching Red Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this sporty and vibrant red finish that exudes a fun and energetic personality.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly shift gears and enjoy a relaxed driving experience, perfect for everyday commutes and longer journeys.
- Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Get more miles for your money with this economical gasoline engine, making it a smart choice for your wallet.
- Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Enjoy the convenience of easy access for passengers and cargo, making this MAZDA3 incredibly versatile for all your needs.
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