$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
Leather CERTIFIED
2014 Buick Encore
Leather CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,792 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this stunning 2014 Buick Encore Leather CERTIFIED, now available at Dino's Cars! This compact crossover is perfect for navigating city streets while offering the versatility you need for weekend getaways. With its sleek silver exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, this Encore is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, this beauty has been CERTIFIED, meaning it's been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards for quality and reliability. With 153,792km on the odometer, this Encore is ready for its next adventure.
This Buick Encore is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission and all-wheel drive provide smooth handling and confident performance in various road conditions. The Encore's four doors offer easy access for passengers, and the SUV/Crossover body style gives you plenty of cargo space.
Here are some of the features that make this Buick Encore truly special:
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seats and enjoy a touch of sophistication on every drive.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle any weather condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive, providing superior traction and control.
- Certified Quality: Drive with peace of mind knowing this Encore has undergone a rigorous inspection to ensure top-notch performance and reliability.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy the efficiency of a gasoline engine, perfect for those long drives or everyday commutes.
- Sleek and Stylish Design: Make a statement with the Encore's modern design, featuring a head-turning silver exterior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dino's Cars
Email Dino's Cars
Dino's Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-601-9620