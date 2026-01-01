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<p>CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this stunning 2014 Buick Encore Leather CERTIFIED, now available at Dinos Cars! This compact crossover is perfect for navigating city streets while offering the versatility you need for weekend getaways. With its sleek silver exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, this Encore is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, this beauty has been CERTIFIED, meaning its been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards for quality and reliability. With 153,792km on the odometer, this Encore is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>This Buick Encore is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission and all-wheel drive provide smooth handling and confident performance in various road conditions. The Encores four doors offer easy access for passengers, and the SUV/Crossover body style gives you plenty of cargo space.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this Buick Encore truly special:</p><ul><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seats and enjoy a touch of sophistication on every drive.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Tackle any weather condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive, providing superior traction and control.</li><li><strong>Certified Quality:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing this Encore has undergone a rigorous inspection to ensure top-notch performance and reliability.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Enjoy the efficiency of a gasoline engine, perfect for those long drives or everyday commutes.</li><li><strong>Sleek and Stylish Design:</strong> Make a statement with the Encores modern design, featuring a head-turning silver exterior.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Buick Encore

153,792 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Buick Encore

Leather CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13986531

2014 Buick Encore

Leather CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
153,792KM
Good Condition
VIN KL4CJGSB3EB641814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,792 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this stunning 2014 Buick Encore Leather CERTIFIED, now available at Dino's Cars! This compact crossover is perfect for navigating city streets while offering the versatility you need for weekend getaways. With its sleek silver exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, this Encore is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, this beauty has been CERTIFIED, meaning it's been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards for quality and reliability. With 153,792km on the odometer, this Encore is ready for its next adventure.

This Buick Encore is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission and all-wheel drive provide smooth handling and confident performance in various road conditions. The Encore's four doors offer easy access for passengers, and the SUV/Crossover body style gives you plenty of cargo space.

Here are some of the features that make this Buick Encore truly special:

  • Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seats and enjoy a touch of sophistication on every drive.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle any weather condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive, providing superior traction and control.
  • Certified Quality: Drive with peace of mind knowing this Encore has undergone a rigorous inspection to ensure top-notch performance and reliability.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy the efficiency of a gasoline engine, perfect for those long drives or everyday commutes.
  • Sleek and Stylish Design: Make a statement with the Encore's modern design, featuring a head-turning silver exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2014 Buick Encore