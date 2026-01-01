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<p>CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything Canadian weather throws your way? Dinos Cars is thrilled to present this stunning, certified pre-owned 2017 Ford Edge SE AWD. Dressed in a sleek black exterior and featuring a comfortable black interior, this Edge is the perfect blend of style and practicality. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between.</p><p>Beneath its polished exterior lies a powerful yet efficient gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a confident and enjoyable driving experience. The advanced All-Wheel Drive system ensures superior traction and stability, giving you peace of mind on icy roads or unpaved trails. With just 127,414 kilometers on the odometer, this 2017 Ford Edge has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.</p><p>This certified pre-owned Ford Edge SE AWD at Dinos Cars is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and safety.</p><p>Here are 5 of its most exciting features:</p><ul><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned Assurance:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this Ford Edge has undergone a rigorous inspection and meets Dinos Cars high standards for quality and reliability.</li><li><strong>Go-Anywhere All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle all seasons with unwavering confidence thanks to the intelligent AWD system, providing exceptional grip and control in any condition.</li><li><strong>Spacious & Versatile SUV Body:</strong> Enjoy the commanding presence and flexible cargo space of this sleek black SUV, perfect for family trips or hauling gear.</li><li><strong>Smooth & Responsive Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with a seamless automatic gearbox that optimizes performance and fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black-on-Black Design:</strong> Turn heads with the timeless appeal of a glossy black exterior complemented by a sophisticated black interior for a premium look.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Ford Edge

127,414 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Edge

4dr SE AWD CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14418417

2017 Ford Edge

4dr SE AWD CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
127,414KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMPK4G95HBB65021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,414 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything Canadian weather throws your way? Dino's Cars is thrilled to present this stunning, certified pre-owned 2017 Ford Edge SE AWD. Dressed in a sleek black exterior and featuring a comfortable black interior, this Edge is the perfect blend of style and practicality. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between.

Beneath its polished exterior lies a powerful yet efficient gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a confident and enjoyable driving experience. The advanced All-Wheel Drive system ensures superior traction and stability, giving you peace of mind on icy roads or unpaved trails. With just 127,414 kilometers on the odometer, this 2017 Ford Edge has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.

This certified pre-owned Ford Edge SE AWD at Dino's Cars is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and safety.

Here are 5 of its most exciting features:

  • Certified Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with confidence knowing this Ford Edge has undergone a rigorous inspection and meets Dino's Cars' high standards for quality and reliability.
  • Go-Anywhere All-Wheel Drive: Tackle all seasons with unwavering confidence thanks to the intelligent AWD system, providing exceptional grip and control in any condition.
  • Spacious & Versatile SUV Body: Enjoy the commanding presence and flexible cargo space of this sleek black SUV, perfect for family trips or hauling gear.
  • Smooth & Responsive Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with a seamless automatic gearbox that optimizes performance and fuel efficiency.
  • Sleek Black-on-Black Design: Turn heads with the timeless appeal of a glossy black exterior complemented by a sophisticated black interior for a premium look.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2017 Ford Edge