$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
4dr SE AWD CERTIFIED
2017 Ford Edge
4dr SE AWD CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,414 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything Canadian weather throws your way? Dino's Cars is thrilled to present this stunning, certified pre-owned 2017 Ford Edge SE AWD. Dressed in a sleek black exterior and featuring a comfortable black interior, this Edge is the perfect blend of style and practicality. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between.
Beneath its polished exterior lies a powerful yet efficient gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a confident and enjoyable driving experience. The advanced All-Wheel Drive system ensures superior traction and stability, giving you peace of mind on icy roads or unpaved trails. With just 127,414 kilometers on the odometer, this 2017 Ford Edge has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.
This certified pre-owned Ford Edge SE AWD at Dino's Cars is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and safety.
Here are 5 of its most exciting features:
- Certified Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with confidence knowing this Ford Edge has undergone a rigorous inspection and meets Dino's Cars' high standards for quality and reliability.
- Go-Anywhere All-Wheel Drive: Tackle all seasons with unwavering confidence thanks to the intelligent AWD system, providing exceptional grip and control in any condition.
- Spacious & Versatile SUV Body: Enjoy the commanding presence and flexible cargo space of this sleek black SUV, perfect for family trips or hauling gear.
- Smooth & Responsive Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with a seamless automatic gearbox that optimizes performance and fuel efficiency.
- Sleek Black-on-Black Design: Turn heads with the timeless appeal of a glossy black exterior complemented by a sophisticated black interior for a premium look.
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