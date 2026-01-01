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Due to lot space restrictions we are selling this vehicle AS IS. Please note that this vehicle has not been inspected mechanically, therefore we are not aware of any repair and/or cost required to make this vehicle road-worthy. Please be aware that this vehicle may or may not have mechanical, safety, cosmetic and or emission issues. Disclaimer This vehicle is being sold """"""""as is"""""""", unfit, and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2015 Ford Escape

199,000 KM

Details Description

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Escape

SE, SOLD AS IS, NOT INSPECTED FOR SAFETY EXPENSES!

Watch This Vehicle
14136091

2015 Ford Escape

SE, SOLD AS IS, NOT INSPECTED FOR SAFETY EXPENSES!

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
199,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX0FUB85978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14646
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to lot space restrictions we are selling this vehicle AS IS. Please note that this vehicle has not been inspected mechanically, therefore we are not aware of any repair and/or cost required to make this vehicle road-worthy. Please be aware that this vehicle may or may not have mechanical, safety, cosmetic and or emission issues.

Disclaimer
This vehicle is being sold """"""""as is"""""""", unfit, and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

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(519) 702-XXXX

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(519) 702-7290

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$3,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

2015 Ford Escape