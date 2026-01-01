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2015 Ford Mustang

67,000 KM

Details Features

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

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14462967.824028415?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25825

2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH5F5398037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

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519-601-XXXX

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519-601-7474

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$21,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2015 Ford Mustang