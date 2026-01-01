Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Audi Q5

138,000 KM

Details Features

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Audi Q5

2.0t Technik Quattro

Watch This Vehicle
14462965

2016 Audi Q5

2.0t Technik Quattro

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1784388577119
  2. 1784388577562
  3. 1784388577992
  4. 1784388578445
  5. 1784388578927
  6. 1784388579342
  7. 1784388579801
  8. 1784388580232
  9. 1784388580657
  10. 1784388581096
  11. 1784388581564
  12. 1784388582004
  13. 1784388582438
  14. 1784388582931
  15. 1784388583365
  16. 1784388583784
  17. 1784388584223
  18. 1784388584660
  19. 1784388585082
  20. 1784388585500
  21. 1784388585906
  22. 1784388586364
  23. 1784388586786
  24. 1784388587204
  25. 1784388587645
  26. 1784388588066
  27. 1784388588510
  28. 1784388588934
  29. 1784388589359
  30. 1784388589785
  31. 1784388590212
  32. 1784388590655
  33. 1784388591073
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1V2AFP2GA084749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 75,000 KM $22,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A4 Progressiv Quattro for sale in London, ON
2018 Audi A4 Progressiv Quattro 91,000 KM $19,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 67,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2016 Audi Q5