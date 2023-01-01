Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

437,000 KM

Details Features

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

437,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9556264
  • Stock #: 7699
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF7GFC02347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 437,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 160,000 KM
$12,991 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 171,000 KM
$7,991 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 2-Series 22...
 139,000 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory