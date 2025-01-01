Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Focus

145,500 KM

Details Features

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12131262

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

  1. 1737985579
  2. 1737985579
  3. 1737985578
  4. 1737985579
  5. 1737985579
  6. 1737985579
  7. 1737985578
  8. 1737985578
  9. 1737985579
  10. 1737985579
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K26GL322704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Manal Motors

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE 145,500 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Accord 4dr I4 Auto EX for sale in London, ON
2010 Honda Accord 4dr I4 Auto EX 195,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey 4WD 4dr I4 for sale in London, ON
2013 Dodge Journey 4WD 4dr I4 272,083 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Manal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manal Motors

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

Call Dealer

519-872-XXXX

(click to show)

519-872-5166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Manal Motors

519-872-5166

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus