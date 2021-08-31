2016 Ford Taurus

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 4 4 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8054242

8054242 Stock #: 906530-FS:14900

906530-FS:14900 VIN: 1FAHP2J85GG100164

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,446 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Interior Navigation System Additional Features Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.