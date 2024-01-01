Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

179,862 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD, DOUBLE CAB, NO ACCIDENT, ONLY 179KMS, CERT

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD, DOUBLE CAB, NO ACCIDENT, ONLY 179KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,862KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTV2LEC4GZ363301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,862 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

2016 GMC Sierra 1500