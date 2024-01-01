Menu
With under a 100k, this 2016 Nissan Rogue S is a well equipped SUV with Keyless ignition, Rear view camera, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel, Rear parking sensors. Finished in red with grey interior, this Rogue is an eye catcher.

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,879 KM

With under a 100k, this 2016 Nissan Rogue S is a well equipped SUV with Keyless ignition, Rear view camera, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel, Rear parking sensors. Finished in red with grey interior, this Rogue is an eye catcher.


Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

2016 Nissan Rogue