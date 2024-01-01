$26,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
Location
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
519-686-7253
Used
54,374KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST2PF143774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 246-143774
- Mileage 54,374 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Chevrolet Malibu LT - Black with black interior. Excellent shape and ready to do. Drive with confidence as you enjoy
- Driver Confidence Package
- Rear Park Assist1
- Chevrolet Safety Assist
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Forward Collision Alert
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Following Distance Indicator
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- IntelliBeam auto high beam
- Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with 8" diagonal colour touchscreen
- 8" diagonal colour touchscreen
- Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones
- Voice command pass-through to phone for compatible phones
- Wireless Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
- Wireless Android Auto capability for compatible phones
- Front bucket seats
- Seat trim, Premium Cloth
- 8-way power driver seat
- Includes power lumbar
- 6-way manual front passenger seat
- Power driver seat lumbar control
- Lumbar area expands and retracts to provide lower back support
- Heated driver and front passenger seats
- Separate buttons on the climate control panel allow you to choose from 3 levels of warmth
- 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
- Can fold one or both sides down
- Adds cargo and passenger carrying versatility to your vehicle
- Release located in the trunk
- Map pocket, front passenger seatback
- Rear seat armrest
- With cupholders
- Front carpeted floor mats
- Helps protect your interior from road debris and the elements
- Engineered to fit your vehicle
- Rear carpeted floor mats
- Helps protect your interior from road debris and the elements
- Engineered to fit your vehicle
- Steering wheel
- Manual tilt and telescoping steering column
- Allows the driver to adjust the steering wheel up or down, and the steering column forward or back
- Steering-wheel mounted controls
- Allow the driver to easily operate the audio system, phone interface, cruise control and Driver Information Centre controls
- Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt
- 8" diagonal colour touch-screen display
- Driver Information Centre
- Includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
- Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
- Remote panic alarm
- Power door locks
- Programmable
- Power window with driver express-up
- Quickly raises the window or lowers it with the touch of a button
- If obstruction is detected, the anti-pinch feature will auto-reverse
- Power windows
- One-touch driver and all passengers express-down
- Keyless Open
- With the key fob in your possession, locks and unlocks your vehicle's doors without having to use the key fob, increasing convenience
- Lockout protection helps you avoid locking keys in the vehicle
- Remote Start
- Start your vehicle remotely and step into a comfortably warmed or cooled vehicle, depending on the weather and your preset preferences
- Activates the climate control system
- Helps enable a comfortable interior climate upon entering the vehicle
- Keyless Start
- Uses an integrated key fob sensor instead of a traditional key
- Keep your keys in your purse or pocket to start your vehicle
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
