Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 BMW X3

156,000 KM

Details Features

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 BMW X3

AWD xDrive35i M Package

Watch This Vehicle
14008983

2017 BMW X3

AWD xDrive35i M Package

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1777474533990
  2. 1777474534472
  3. 1777474534943
  4. 1777474535415
  5. 1777474535884
  6. 1777474536343
  7. 1777474536846
  8. 1777474537330
  9. 1777474537797
  10. 1777474538256
  11. 1777474538736
  12. 1777474539161
  13. 1777474539612
  14. 1777474540076
  15. 1777474540508
  16. 1777474540942
  17. 1777474541369
  18. 1777474541808
  19. 1777474542261
  20. 1777474542683
  21. 1777474543107
  22. 1777474543552
  23. 1777474543978
  24. 1777474544431
  25. 1777474544891
  26. 1777474545356
  27. 1777474545783
  28. 1777474546249
  29. 1777474546709
  30. 1777474547163
  31. 1777474547594
  32. 1777474548018
  33. 1777474548444
  34. 1777474548864
  35. 1777474549303
  36. 1777474549722
  37. 1777474550157
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
156,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXWX7C52H0S19011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD LT Crew Cab for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD LT Crew Cab 156,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 1950 Plymouth Deluxe 2 Door for sale in London, ON
1950 Plymouth Deluxe 2 Door 136,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in London, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 189,000 KM $16,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2017 BMW X3