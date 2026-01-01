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<p>28i! XDRIVE!  POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!</p><p>SMART KEY! PUSH START! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! BACKUP CAMERA!</p><p>POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! HEATED STEERING </p><p>WHEEL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD </p><p>BODY AND PAINT, NO RUST! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CETIFIABLE</p><p>AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYBEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2014 BMW X3

170,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW X3

AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i

Watch This Vehicle
14292908

2014 BMW X3

AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
170,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C50E0D34037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,500 KM

Vehicle Description

28i! XDRIVE!  POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

SMART KEY! PUSH START! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! BACKUP CAMERA!

POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! HEATED STEERING 

WHEEL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD 

BODY AND PAINT, NO RUST! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CETIFIABLE

AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYBEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2014 BMW X3