$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW X3
AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i
2014 BMW X3
AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,500 KM
Vehicle Description
28i! XDRIVE! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!
SMART KEY! PUSH START! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! BACKUP CAMERA!
POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! HEATED STEERING
WHEEL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD
BODY AND PAINT, NO RUST! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CETIFIABLE
AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYBEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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