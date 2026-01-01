$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package CERTIFIED
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 94,944 KM
Vehicle Description
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Looking for a reliable and spacious ride for your growing family or your next adventure? Dino's Cars has the perfect solution with this stunning white 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package, now CERTIFIED for your peace of mind. With a versatile black interior and a body style built for practicality, this minivan is ready to handle everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways with ease. Boasting a flexible fuel system and a smooth automatic transmission, this front-wheel-drive workhorse offers an impressive 94,944 kilometers of proven performance.
This Grand Caravan is more than just transportation; it's a family-focused vehicle designed to make your life easier. The spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort and convenience for everyone on board. Whether you're hauling groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for a road trip, this Dodge Grand Caravan is up to the task.
Let's highlight some of the standout features that make this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan at Dino's Cars a truly exceptional find:
- CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with confidence knowing this Grand Caravan has undergone a rigorous inspection, providing you with added peace of mind and a reliable vehicle.
- Flex Fuel Capability: Enjoy the flexibility to choose your fuel source, potentially saving on costs and reducing your environmental impact.
- Spacious 7-Passenger Seating: Plenty of room for the whole crew, making family outings and carpooling a breeze.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortless shifting provides a comfortable and responsive driving experience, perfect for both city driving and highway cruising.
- Ample Cargo Space: With versatile seating configurations, you can easily adapt the interior to accommodate large items, making it ideal for hauling everything from shopping trips to camping gear.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dino's Cars
Email Dino's Cars
Dino's Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-601-9620