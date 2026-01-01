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<p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious ride for your growing family or your next adventure? Dinos Cars has the perfect solution with this stunning white 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package, now CERTIFIED for your peace of mind. With a versatile black interior and a body style built for practicality, this minivan is ready to handle everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways with ease. Boasting a flexible fuel system and a smooth automatic transmission, this front-wheel-drive workhorse offers an impressive 94,944 kilometers of proven performance.</p><p>This Grand Caravan is more than just transportation; its a family-focused vehicle designed to make your life easier. The spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort and convenience for everyone on board. Whether youre hauling groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for a road trip, this Dodge Grand Caravan is up to the task.</p><p>Lets highlight some of the standout features that make this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan at Dinos Cars a truly exceptional find:</p><ul><li><strong>CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Assurance:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this Grand Caravan has undergone a rigorous inspection, providing you with added peace of mind and a reliable vehicle.</li><li><strong>Flex Fuel Capability:</strong> Enjoy the flexibility to choose your fuel source, potentially saving on costs and reducing your environmental impact.</li><li><strong>Spacious 7-Passenger Seating:</strong> Plenty of room for the whole crew, making family outings and carpooling a breeze.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortless shifting provides a comfortable and responsive driving experience, perfect for both city driving and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Ample Cargo Space:</strong> With versatile seating configurations, you can easily adapt the interior to accommodate large items, making it ideal for hauling everything from shopping trips to camping gear.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

94,944 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14530728

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,944KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6HR874014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 94,944 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Looking for a reliable and spacious ride for your growing family or your next adventure? Dino's Cars has the perfect solution with this stunning white 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package, now CERTIFIED for your peace of mind. With a versatile black interior and a body style built for practicality, this minivan is ready to handle everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways with ease. Boasting a flexible fuel system and a smooth automatic transmission, this front-wheel-drive workhorse offers an impressive 94,944 kilometers of proven performance.

This Grand Caravan is more than just transportation; it's a family-focused vehicle designed to make your life easier. The spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort and convenience for everyone on board. Whether you're hauling groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for a road trip, this Dodge Grand Caravan is up to the task.

Let's highlight some of the standout features that make this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan at Dino's Cars a truly exceptional find:

  • CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with confidence knowing this Grand Caravan has undergone a rigorous inspection, providing you with added peace of mind and a reliable vehicle.
  • Flex Fuel Capability: Enjoy the flexibility to choose your fuel source, potentially saving on costs and reducing your environmental impact.
  • Spacious 7-Passenger Seating: Plenty of room for the whole crew, making family outings and carpooling a breeze.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortless shifting provides a comfortable and responsive driving experience, perfect for both city driving and highway cruising.
  • Ample Cargo Space: With versatile seating configurations, you can easily adapt the interior to accommodate large items, making it ideal for hauling everything from shopping trips to camping gear.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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519-601-9620

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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan