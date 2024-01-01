Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Edge

115,000 KM

Details Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Edge

SPORT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SPORT AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1726781376
  2. 1726781378
  3. 1726781378
  4. 1726781378
  5. 1726781378
  6. 1726781378
  7. 1726781377
  8. 1726781377
  9. 1726781378
  10. 1726781378
  11. 1726781378
  12. 1726781378
  13. 1726781378
  14. 1726781378
  15. 1726781378
  16. 1726781378
  17. 1726781378
  18. 1726781378
  19. 1726781377
  20. 1726781378
  21. 1726781376
  22. 1726781377
  23. 1726781377
  24. 1726781377
  25. 1726781377
  26. 1726781377
  27. 1726781378
  28. 1726781377
  29. 1726781377
  30. 1726781378
  31. 1726781378
  32. 1726781378
  33. 1726781378
  34. 1726781378
  35. 1726781377
  36. 1726781377
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4AP4HBB85364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2011 Ford Mustang GT for sale in London, ON
2011 Ford Mustang GT 136,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD SE for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD SE 129,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring for sale in London, ON
2018 Honda Accord Touring 153,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge