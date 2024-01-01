Menu
SE FWD 4dr cLASSIC aRTIC wHITE ON bLACK hANDLES aMAZING dRIVES LIKE A dREAM cLEAN cLEAN mUST bE SEEN @ bartscars.ca so Be Smart See Bart ! where Barts the Best

2017 Ford Escape

223,898 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD 4dr

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD 4dr

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

223,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD2HUB09652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,898 KM

Vehicle Description

SE FWD 4dr cLASSIC aRTIC wHITE ON bLACK hANDLES aMAZING dRIVES LIKE A dREAM cLEAN cLEAN mUST bE SEEN @ bartscars.ca so Be Smart See Bart ! where " Barts the Best "

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2017 Ford Escape