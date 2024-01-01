$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE FWD 4dr
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
223,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD2HUB09652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,898 KM
Vehicle Description
SE FWD 4dr cLASSIC aRTIC wHITE ON bLACK hANDLES aMAZING dRIVES LIKE A dREAM cLEAN cLEAN mUST bE SEEN @ bartscars.ca so Be Smart See Bart ! where " Barts the Best "
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
