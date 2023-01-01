Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

SuperCrew-FX4-V8-4X4-GPS-Heated Seats-4" Lift-20"

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

SuperCrew-FX4-V8-4X4-GPS-Heated Seats-4" Lift-20"

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

  1. 1686005809
  2. 1686005810
  3. 1686005809
  4. 1686005809
  5. 1686005810
  6. 1686005808
  7. 1686005810
  8. 1686005809
  9. 1686005809
  10. 1686005788
  11. 1686005807
  12. 1686005809
  13. 1686005807
  14. 1686005808
  15. 1686005810
  16. 1686005809
  17. 1686005810
  18. 1686005805
  19. 1686005804
  20. 1686005805
  21. 1686005808
  22. 1686005807
  23. 1686005809
  24. 1686005810
  25. 1686005810
  26. 1686005810
  27. 1686005810
  28. 1686005810
  29. 1686005810
  30. 1686005808
  31. 1686005809
  32. 1686005809
  33. 1686005810
  34. 1686005803
  35. 1686005810
  36. 1686005805
  37. 1686005806
  38. 1686005809
  39. 1686005804
  40. 1686005806
  41. 1686005808
  42. 1686005809
  43. 1686005809
  44. 1686005809
  45. 1686005808
  46. 1686005808
  47. 1686005809
  48. 1686005809
  49. 1686005806
  50. 1686005806
  51. 1686005805
  52. 1686005805
  53. 1686005805
  54. 1686005805
  55. 1686005805
  56. 1686005805
  57. 1686005805
  58. 1686005806
  59. 1686005806
  60. 1686005806
  61. 1686005806
  62. 1686005805
  63. 1686005810
  64. 1686005810
  65. 1686005810
  66. 1686005810
  67. 1686005809
  68. 1686005807
  69. 1686005807
  70. 1686005806
  71. 1686005808
  72. 1686005809
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10031319
  • Stock #: S103980
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF4HKE28077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2017 Ford F-150 SuperCrew FX4 - 5.0L V8 - 4X4 - 4" Suspension Lift Kit with Fox Shocks - 20X9 Fuel Maverick Wheels - MBRP Performace Cat Back Exhaust ($14,000 Value). Finished in Shadow Black.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $44,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $156 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

64,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Ford Factory Warranty

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto

2018 Lexus IS 350 35...
 26,000 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2018 Maserati Quattr...
 42,000 KM
$79,990 + tax & lic
2020 Chrysler Pacifi...
 47,000 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory