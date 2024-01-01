$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5
GS
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5
GS
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,135KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1NDAL79H0101283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 17,135 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carmix Auto
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS 17,135 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 1LT 8,731 KM $87,995 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 87,304 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carmix Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Carmix Auto
519-601-0060
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5