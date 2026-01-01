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2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 550 4x4 Squared
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 550 4x4 Squared
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
$169,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
45,363KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,363 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mercedes-Benz G 550
Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz G 550 combines iconic design with luxury and off-road capability. Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8, it delivers strong performance with a smooth and commanding drive.
Equipped with a Brabus suspension lift kit, this G-Wagon features an aggressive lifted stance that enhances both presence and off-road capability. Known for its rugged build and premium interior, the G 550 offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and durability.
A highly sought-after Mercedes-Benz G 550 for sale in London, Ontario, this vehicle stands out with its bold styling, elevated ride height, and legendary 4x4 capability.
Clean, aggressive, and ready for any terrain.
Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz G 550 combines iconic design with luxury and off-road capability. Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8, it delivers strong performance with a smooth and commanding drive.
Equipped with a Brabus suspension lift kit, this G-Wagon features an aggressive lifted stance that enhances both presence and off-road capability. Known for its rugged build and premium interior, the G 550 offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and durability.
A highly sought-after Mercedes-Benz G 550 for sale in London, Ontario, this vehicle stands out with its bold styling, elevated ride height, and legendary 4x4 capability.
Clean, aggressive, and ready for any terrain.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
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$169,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Carmix Auto
519-601-0060
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class