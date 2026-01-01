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2017 Mercedes-Benz G 550<div><div><br></div><div> Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON</div><div><br></div><div>This 2017 Mercedes-Benz G 550 combines iconic design with luxury and off-road capability. Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8, it delivers strong performance with a smooth and commanding drive.</div><div><br></div><div>Equipped with a Brabus suspension lift kit, this G-Wagon features an aggressive lifted stance that enhances both presence and off-road capability. Known for its rugged build and premium interior, the G 550 offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and durability.</div><div><br></div><div>A highly sought-after Mercedes-Benz G 550 for sale in London, Ontario, this vehicle stands out with its bold styling, elevated ride height, and legendary 4x4 capability.</div><div><br></div><div>Clean, aggressive, and ready for any terrain.</div></div>

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

45,363 KM

Details Description Features

$169,888

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550 4x4 Squared

Watch This Vehicle
13961925

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550 4x4 Squared

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

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$169,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,363KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,363 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mercedes-Benz G 550

Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz G 550 combines iconic design with luxury and off-road capability. Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8, it delivers strong performance with a smooth and commanding drive.
Equipped with a Brabus suspension lift kit, this G-Wagon features an aggressive lifted stance that enhances both presence and off-road capability. Known for its rugged build and premium interior, the G 550 offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and durability.
A highly sought-after Mercedes-Benz G 550 for sale in London, Ontario, this vehicle stands out with its bold styling, elevated ride height, and legendary 4x4 capability.
Clean, aggressive, and ready for any terrain.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
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519-601-0060

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$169,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class