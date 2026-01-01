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Runs, Drives, Body is very clean, No Accident reported on CarFax, Only One Owner, Engine light on. Low Kilometers

2017 Smart fortwo

104,032 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Smart fortwo

Watch This Vehicle
14295587

2017 Smart fortwo

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
104,032KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMEFJ5DA6HK191318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 104,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, Body is very clean, No Accident reported on CarFax, Only One Owner, Engine light on. Low Kilometers

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

alloy_wheels
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$6,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2017 Smart fortwo