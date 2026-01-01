$6,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Smart fortwo
2017 Smart fortwo
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
104,032KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMEFJ5DA6HK191318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 104,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, Body is very clean, No Accident reported on CarFax, Only One Owner, Engine light on. Low Kilometers
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
alloy_wheels
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Kenny U-Pull
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny London
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2017 Smart fortwo