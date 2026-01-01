$1,600+ taxes & licensing
2013 Cadillac ATS
2.0L Turbo Luxury
2013 Cadillac ATS
2.0L Turbo Luxury
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$1,600
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Diamond Tricoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 277,724 KM
Vehicle Description
Cadillac AT-5 2013 - 277 724 - 2 L T - Automatique - Caméra de recule - Toit ouvrant - Banc chauffant - Commande au volant - Push to starte - AWD - Volant chauffant - Système de son bose - Intérieure Cuire rouge - Système de navigation À prévoir - Contour daile arrière percée - Rouille de surface - Petit impact sur par-brise - Problème de driving shaft NIV 175528 VENDU TEL QUEL, SANS GARANTIE. Idéal pour exportation, projet mécanique ou pièces. Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00 Rendez-vous requis avant déplacement St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Québec
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
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