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Cadillac AT-5 2013 - 277 724 - 2 L T - Automatique - Caméra de recule - Toit ouvrant - Banc chauffant - Commande au volant - Push to starte - AWD - Volant chauffant - Système de son bose - Intérieure Cuire rouge - Système de navigation À prévoir - Contour daile arrière percée - Rouille de surface - Petit impact sur par-brise - Problème de driving shaft NIV 175528 VENDU TEL QUEL, SANS GARANTIE. Idéal pour exportation, projet mécanique ou pièces. Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00 Rendez-vous requis avant déplacement St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Québec

2013 Cadillac ATS

277,724 KM

Details Description Features

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
14282000

2013 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo Luxury

Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
277,724KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6AH5RX0D0175528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 277,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Cadillac AT-5 2013 - 277 724 - 2 L T - Automatique - Caméra de recule - Toit ouvrant - Banc chauffant - Commande au volant - Push to starte - AWD - Volant chauffant - Système de son bose - Intérieure Cuire rouge - Système de navigation À prévoir - Contour daile arrière percée - Rouille de surface - Petit impact sur par-brise - Problème de driving shaft NIV 175528 VENDU TEL QUEL, SANS GARANTIE. Idéal pour exportation, projet mécanique ou pièces. Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00 Rendez-vous requis avant déplacement St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Québec

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Remote_Auto_Starter
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
Skid_Plate
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Electrochromic_Ext_Rearview_Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$1,600

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Cadillac ATS