$24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 3 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9469281

9469281 Stock #: FS:15870

FS:15870 VIN: 2HGFC2F64JH010084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,320 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.