Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** SPORT *** AUTO *** SUNROOF *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** HTD SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LAKE KEEP ASSIST *** ONLY 29376 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2022 Honda Civic

29,384 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

SPORT / AUTO / SUNROOF / ONLY 29,384 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

SPORT / AUTO / SUNROOF / ONLY 29,384 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1712862707
  2. 1712862710
  3. 1712862712
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,384KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F56NH117547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,384 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SPORT *** AUTO *** SUNROOF *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** HTD SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LAKE KEEP ASSIST *** ONLY 29376 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT / LEATHER / NAV / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT / LEATHER / NAV / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS 78,898 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL / AWD / ROOF / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Ford Edge SEL / AWD / ROOF / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS 109,171 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Buick Allure CXL / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2008 Buick Allure CXL / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 205,381 KM $1,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic