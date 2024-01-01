Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Durango or just a Dodge Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Durangos or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE DURANGO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE DURANGO INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Durango
* Finished in Red, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. 
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2019 Dodge Durango

93,550 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango

GT

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,550KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5342
  • Mileage 93,550 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Liftgate

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
DVD

Interior

Cruise Control
Wood Trim
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

LEATHER
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Dodge Durango