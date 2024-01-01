$39,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango
GT
2019 Dodge Durango
GT
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
93,550KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5342
- Mileage 93,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Durango or just a Dodge Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Durangos or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE DURANGO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE DURANGO INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Durango
* Finished in Red, makes this Dodge look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Liftgate
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
am/fm
DVD
Interior
Cruise Control
Wood Trim
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
