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<p>For those who demand uncompromising capability and premium comfort, Target Auto Centre presents the exceptional 2019 RAM 2500 Limited, powered by the legendary Cummins Diesel engine. This robust white pickup truck, with its sophisticated black interior, is more than just a vehicle; its a workhorse built to conquer any task, whether its hauling heavy loads, towing your weekend toys, or simply providing a commanding presence on the road. Step inside and experience a level of refinement rarely found in a heavy-duty truck, where premium materials and thoughtful design create an environment youll want to spend time in. Underneath its powerful exterior lies the heart of a champion: the 6.7L I6 Turbo Cummins Diesel engine. This powerhouse is renowned for its exceptional torque, fuel efficiency for its class, and legendary durability, making it the perfect partner for demanding jobs and long journeys. Paired with a smooth automatic transmission and rugged 4-wheel drive, this RAM 2500 is engineered to tackle challenging terrain and heavy-duty applications with confidence. With 282,309 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has already proven its mettle and is ready for its next chapter of adventure.</p><p> </p><hr><p> </p><p dir=ltr><strong>CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE | BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</strong></p><p dir=ltr> - Ontario Safety Standards Certificate Included<br>- 30 Day / 1,000 KM Safety Warranty Included<br>- Fully Detailed Prior to Delivery<br>- CARFAX Vehicle History Report Available<br>  (View on Our Website)</p><p dir=ltr> </p><hr><p> </p><p dir=ltr><strong>FINANCING MADE SIMPLE | ALL CREDIT WELCOME</strong></p><p dir=ltr> - $0 Down Payment Options Available<br>- Competitive Rates Through Trusted Lenders<br>- Fast Approvals | Simple Application Process<br>- On-site Financing Assistance<br>- Good Credit | Bad Credit | No Credit Options<br>- <a href=https://targetauto.ca/financing/>Apply Now</a></p><p> </p><hr><p> </p><p dir=ltr><strong>VALUE AND TRANSPARENCY | WHY CHOOSE US</strong></p><p dir=ltr>- Price Plus HST & Licensing Only<br>- No Additional Fees | All-In Pricing<br>- Same Price Cash or Finance<br>- Extended Warranty Protection Plans Available<br>- Autotrader Best Priced Dealer Award (2024)<br>- Competitive Market Value on Trade-ins<br>- We’ll Buy Your Car — No Purchase Required<br>- Know Someone Looking For a Vehicle? Get a Referral Award<br>- Open 7 Days a Week</p><p> </p><hr><p> </p><p dir=ltr><strong>ABOUT TARGET AUTO CENTRE</strong></p><p dir=ltr>Target Auto Centre has been proudly serving London, Ontario and surrounding areas for over 20 years, offering over 150 quality pre-owned vehicles and a constantly updated selection to choose from. We focus on providing competitive pricing, clear information, and a straightforward buying process so you know exactly what to expect from start to finish.</p><p dir=ltr>Cars For Everyone! We offer a wide selection of vehicles to fit every lifestyle, need, and budget. Our inventory includes cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans from trusted brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Acura, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Volkswagen, Jeep, RAM, GMC, Subaru, and more. With new arrivals regularly, there’s always something for everyone.</p><p dir=ltr>As a proud member of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA), we are committed to operating with honesty, transparency, and professionalism in every transaction. Our goal is to make your vehicle purchase as simple and stress-free as possible, while delivering the level of service our customers continue to trust. Come visit us today and see why were the preferred choice for pre-owned vehicles in London and the surrounding areas. We look forward to earning your business!</p>

2019 RAM 2500

282,309 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 2500

Limited | Cummins Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
14417175.822285555?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=27636

2019 RAM 2500

Limited | Cummins Diesel

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
282,309KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5SL6KG580842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 282,309 KM

Vehicle Description

For those who demand uncompromising capability and premium comfort, Target Auto Centre presents the exceptional 2019 RAM 2500 Limited, powered by the legendary Cummins Diesel engine. This robust white pickup truck, with its sophisticated black interior, is more than just a vehicle; it's a workhorse built to conquer any task, whether it's hauling heavy loads, towing your weekend toys, or simply providing a commanding presence on the road. Step inside and experience a level of refinement rarely found in a heavy-duty truck, where premium materials and thoughtful design create an environment you'll want to spend time in. Underneath its powerful exterior lies the heart of a champion: the 6.7L I6 Turbo Cummins Diesel engine. This powerhouse is renowned for its exceptional torque, fuel efficiency for its class, and legendary durability, making it the perfect partner for demanding jobs and long journeys. Paired with a smooth automatic transmission and rugged 4-wheel drive, this RAM 2500 is engineered to tackle challenging terrain and heavy-duty applications with confidence. With 282,309 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has already proven its mettle and is ready for its next chapter of adventure.

 

 

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE | BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 - Ontario Safety Standards Certificate Included
- 30 Day / 1,000 KM Safety Warranty Included
- Fully Detailed Prior to Delivery
- CARFAX Vehicle History Report Available
  (View on Our Website)

 

 

FINANCING MADE SIMPLE | ALL CREDIT WELCOME

 - $0 Down Payment Options Available
- Competitive Rates Through Trusted Lenders
- Fast Approvals | Simple Application Process
- On-site Financing Assistance
- Good Credit | Bad Credit | No Credit Options
- Apply Now

 

 

VALUE AND TRANSPARENCY | WHY CHOOSE US

- Price Plus HST & Licensing Only
- No Additional Fees | All-In Pricing
- Same Price Cash or Finance
- Extended Warranty Protection Plans Available
- Autotrader Best Priced Dealer Award (2024)
- Competitive Market Value on Trade-ins
- We’ll Buy Your Car — No Purchase Required
- Know Someone Looking For a Vehicle? Get a Referral Award
- Open 7 Days a Week

 

 

ABOUT TARGET AUTO CENTRE

Target Auto Centre has been proudly serving London, Ontario and surrounding areas for over 20 years, offering over 150 quality pre-owned vehicles and a constantly updated selection to choose from. We focus on providing competitive pricing, clear information, and a straightforward buying process so you know exactly what to expect from start to finish.

Cars For Everyone! We offer a wide selection of vehicles to fit every lifestyle, need, and budget. Our inventory includes cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans from trusted brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Acura, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Volkswagen, Jeep, RAM, GMC, Subaru, and more. With new arrivals regularly, there’s always something for everyone.

As a proud member of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA), we are committed to operating with honesty, transparency, and professionalism in every transaction. Our goal is to make your vehicle purchase as simple and stress-free as possible, while delivering the level of service our customers continue to trust. Come visit us today and see why we're the preferred choice for pre-owned vehicles in London and the surrounding areas. We look forward to earning your business!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-936-XXXX

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519-936-5675

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$41,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

2019 RAM 2500