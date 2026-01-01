$41,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 2500
Limited | Cummins Diesel
2019 RAM 2500
Limited | Cummins Diesel
Location
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-936-5675
Certified
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 282,309 KM
Vehicle Description
For those who demand uncompromising capability and premium comfort, Target Auto Centre presents the exceptional 2019 RAM 2500 Limited, powered by the legendary Cummins Diesel engine. This robust white pickup truck, with its sophisticated black interior, is more than just a vehicle; it's a workhorse built to conquer any task, whether it's hauling heavy loads, towing your weekend toys, or simply providing a commanding presence on the road. Step inside and experience a level of refinement rarely found in a heavy-duty truck, where premium materials and thoughtful design create an environment you'll want to spend time in. Underneath its powerful exterior lies the heart of a champion: the 6.7L I6 Turbo Cummins Diesel engine. This powerhouse is renowned for its exceptional torque, fuel efficiency for its class, and legendary durability, making it the perfect partner for demanding jobs and long journeys. Paired with a smooth automatic transmission and rugged 4-wheel drive, this RAM 2500 is engineered to tackle challenging terrain and heavy-duty applications with confidence. With 282,309 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has already proven its mettle and is ready for its next chapter of adventure.
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE | BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
- Ontario Safety Standards Certificate Included
- 30 Day / 1,000 KM Safety Warranty Included
- Fully Detailed Prior to Delivery
- CARFAX Vehicle History Report Available
(View on Our Website)
FINANCING MADE SIMPLE | ALL CREDIT WELCOME
- $0 Down Payment Options Available
- Competitive Rates Through Trusted Lenders
- Fast Approvals | Simple Application Process
- On-site Financing Assistance
- Good Credit | Bad Credit | No Credit Options
- Apply Now
VALUE AND TRANSPARENCY | WHY CHOOSE US
- Price Plus HST & Licensing Only
- No Additional Fees | All-In Pricing
- Same Price Cash or Finance
- Extended Warranty Protection Plans Available
- Autotrader Best Priced Dealer Award (2024)
- Competitive Market Value on Trade-ins
- We’ll Buy Your Car — No Purchase Required
- Know Someone Looking For a Vehicle? Get a Referral Award
- Open 7 Days a Week
ABOUT TARGET AUTO CENTRE
Target Auto Centre has been proudly serving London, Ontario and surrounding areas for over 20 years, offering over 150 quality pre-owned vehicles and a constantly updated selection to choose from. We focus on providing competitive pricing, clear information, and a straightforward buying process so you know exactly what to expect from start to finish.
Cars For Everyone! We offer a wide selection of vehicles to fit every lifestyle, need, and budget. Our inventory includes cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans from trusted brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Acura, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Volkswagen, Jeep, RAM, GMC, Subaru, and more. With new arrivals regularly, there’s always something for everyone.
As a proud member of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA), we are committed to operating with honesty, transparency, and professionalism in every transaction. Our goal is to make your vehicle purchase as simple and stress-free as possible, while delivering the level of service our customers continue to trust. Come visit us today and see why we're the preferred choice for pre-owned vehicles in London and the surrounding areas. We look forward to earning your business!
Vehicle Features
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519-936-5675