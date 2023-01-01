Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan NV200

85,222 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan NV200

2021 Nissan NV200

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan NV200

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1697732327
  2. 1697732333
  3. 1697732340
  4. 1697732345
  5. 1697732351
  6. 1697732357
  7. 1697732364
  8. 1697732370
  9. 1697732375
  10. 1697732380
  11. 1697732386
  12. 1697732392
  13. 1697732398
  14. 1697732405
  15. 1697732411
  16. 1697732416
  17. 1697732426
  18. 1697732431
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,222KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10563477
  • Stock #: 1017
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN6MK702796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1017
  • Mileage 85,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 61,529 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
226,212 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Porsche Cayenne...
 201,583 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory