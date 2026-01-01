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2021 RAM 1500 Classic

165,222 KM

Details Features

SOLD

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2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

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14451292

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
165,222KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT2MG709891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3598
  • Mileage 165,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
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519-668-XXXX

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519-668-7111

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SOLD
South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2021 RAM 1500 Classic