$49,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 RAM 3500
Big Horn | Cummins Diesel | Clean CARFAX
2021 RAM 3500
Big Horn | Cummins Diesel | Clean CARFAX
Location
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-936-5675
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
219,018KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63RRHL6MG650353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,018 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Target Auto Centre
2015 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE | Clean CARFAX | Two Sets of Wheels 206,662 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape Titanium | Two Sets of Wheels 104,666 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie 199,803 KM SOLD
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Target Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-936-XXXX(click to show)
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Target Auto Centre
519-936-5675
2021 RAM 3500