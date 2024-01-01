2022 Chevrolet Malibu

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Wifi, XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripmeter, Cupholders</strong></div><div><br /></div><div>At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledgeable, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.</div><div>As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.</div><div>We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle:<a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/ style=color:rgb( 72 , 160 , 220 ) rel=nofollow>https://southwestautogrou...trade-in-value/</a></div><div>Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score:<a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/ style=color:rgb( 72 , 160 , 220 ) rel=nofollow>https://southwestautogrou...e-credit-check/</a></div><div>Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan:<a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing style=color:rgb( 72 , 160 , 220 ) rel=nofollow>https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing</a></div><div><br /></div><div> Good, Bad, No credit</div><div> $0 Down Options</div><div> Cashback Options</div><div> Existing Auto Loan</div><div> Second chance credit</div><div> Repossession</div><div> Divorce</div><div> Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal</div><div> Pension & disability</div><div> Slow/late payments</div><div><br /></div><div></div><div><br /></div><div>*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*</div>

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

84,850 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LT

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

  1. 11303255
  2. 11303255
  3. 11303255
  4. 11303255
  5. 11303255
  6. 11303255
  7. 11303255
  8. 11303255
  9. 11303255
  10. 11303255
  11. 11303255
  12. 11303255
  13. 11303255
  14. 11303255
  15. 11303255
  16. 11303255
  17. 11303255
  18. 11303255
  19. 11303255
  20. 11303255
  21. 11303255
  22. 11303255
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST2NF116202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3139
  • Mileage 84,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Wifi, XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripmeter, Cupholders
At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledgeable, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle:https://southwestautogrou...trade-in-value/Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score:https://southwestautogrou...e-credit-check/Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan:https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing
Good, Bad, No credit $0 Down Options Cashback Options Existing Auto Loan Second chance credit Repossession Divorce Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal Pension & disability Slow/late payments

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL Auto for sale in London, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL Auto 68,394 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED for sale in London, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED 169,051 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD for sale in London, ON
2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD 62,275 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email South West Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Malibu