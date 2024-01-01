$56,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Manual
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
$56,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CGC-711
- Mileage 26,335 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 26,335 km, 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT, Granite Crystal Metallic with Black Cloth Seats, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Includes Power Left Side Sliding Door and Liftgate, Front Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Rear Back-Up Camera, Second Row Power Windows, Remote Start.
Savaria Wheelchair Accessible Lowered Floor, Side Entry, Center-Cut Conversion, Manual Foldout Wheelchair Ramp Measures 29.5" Wide x 63" Long, 53.5" Entry Height, 57" Interior Height, Includes Q'Straint Retractable Wheelchair Restraints with Occupant Seat Belts.
Previous Quebec Registration. Clean Carfax.
Contact our Sales Staff for Further Information.
Goldline Mobility & Conversions offers New and Preowned Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles and Equipment. We can provide Direction and Advice on Available Financing or Possible Grants. Consultation can be Arranged with our Experienced Sales Staff.
Trade-In vehicles can also be Considered against the purchase of one of our Vehicles. Feel free to contact us with any of your Mobility Needs.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
