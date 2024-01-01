Menu
<p>Only 26,335 km, 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT, Granite Crystal Metallic with Black Cloth Seats, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Includes Power Left Side Sliding Door and Liftgate, Front Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Rear Back-Up Camera, Second Row Power Windows, Remote Start.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Savaria Wheelchair Accessible Lowered Floor, Side Entry, Center-Cut Conversion, Manual Foldout Wheelchair Ramp Measures 29.5 Wide x 63 Long, 53.5 Entry Height,  57 Interior Height, Includes QStraint Retractable Wheelchair Restraints with Occupant Seat Belts.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Previous Quebec Registration. Clean Carfax.

Contact our Sales Staff for Further Information. We can provide Direction and Advice on Available Financing or Possible Grants. Consultation can be Arranged with our Experienced Sales Staff.

Trade-In vehicles can also be Considered against the purchase of one of our Vehicles.  Feel free to contact us with any of your Mobility Needs.

www.goldlinemobility.com

26,335 KM

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # CGC-711
  Mileage 26,335 KM

Only 26,335 km, 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT, Granite Crystal Metallic with Black Cloth Seats, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Includes Power Left Side Sliding Door and Liftgate, Front Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Rear Back-Up Camera, Second Row Power Windows, Remote Start.

Savaria Wheelchair Accessible Lowered Floor, Side Entry, Center-Cut Conversion, Manual Foldout Wheelchair Ramp Measures 29.5" Wide x 63" Long, 53.5" Entry Height,  57" Interior Height, Includes Q'Straint Retractable Wheelchair Restraints with Occupant Seat Belts.

Previous Quebec Registration. Clean Carfax.

Contact our Sales Staff for Further Information.

Goldline Mobility & Conversions offers New and Preowned Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles and Equipment. We can provide Direction and Advice on Available Financing or Possible Grants. Consultation can be Arranged with our Experienced Sales Staff.

Trade-In vehicles can also be Considered against the purchase of one of our Vehicles.  Feel free to contact us with any of your Mobility Needs.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
