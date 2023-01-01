Menu
<p>regular cab,long box.trailer tow with brake.box liner.chrome pkg.books,two remotes.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497 email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

4,652 KM

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x2 Reg Cab 8' Box

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x2 Reg Cab 8' Box

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

4,652KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR6EGXNG330404

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 4,652 KM

regular cab,long box.trailer tow with brake.box liner.chrome pkg.books,two remotes.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497 email john@bennettfleet.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Balance of Factory Warranty

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Cloth Seats

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2022 RAM 1500 Classic