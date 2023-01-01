$36,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4x2 Reg Cab 8' Box
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4x2 Reg Cab 8' Box
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
4,652KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR6EGXNG330404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 4,652 KM
Vehicle Description
regular cab,long box.trailer tow with brake.box liner.chrome pkg.books,two remotes.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497 email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Call Dealer
1-519-455-XXXX(click to show)
1-519-455-7971
Alternate Numbers1-877-217-0643
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Auto Sales
1-519-455-7971
2022 RAM 1500 Classic