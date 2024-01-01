Menu
T250.148 inch w/base.high roof,extended.rear cargo devider with walk through.no glass.cargo protection pkg.3.5 V6.rear camera.blue tooth.clean carfax.books,remotes.former daily rental.tires are like new.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

2023 Ford Transit 250

54,019 KM

Details

$63,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Transit 250

T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

2023 Ford Transit 250

T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,019KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR3X83PKA68223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 54,019 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

T250.148 inch w/base.high roof,extended.rear cargo devider with walk through.no glass.cargo protection pkg.3.5 V6.rear camera.blue tooth.clean carfax.books,remotes.former daily rental.tires are like new.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-XXXX

1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
$63,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2023 Ford Transit 250