$63,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Transit 250
T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD
2023 Ford Transit 250
T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,900
+ taxes & licensing
54,019KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR3X83PKA68223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 54,019 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
T250.148 inch w/base.high roof,extended.rear cargo devider with walk through.no glass.cargo protection pkg.3.5 V6.rear camera.blue tooth.clean carfax.books,remotes.former daily rental.tires are like new.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
2023 Ford Transit 250