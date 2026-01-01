$339,888+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lamborghini Urus
S
2023 Lamborghini Urus
S
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
$339,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,149 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Lamborghini Urus S
Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON
This 2023 Lamborghini Urus S combines exotic supercar performance with luxury SUV versatility. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 engine, it delivers exceptional acceleration, dynamic handling, and an aggressive driving experience unlike any other SUV on the market.
A highly sought-after Lamborghini Urus S for sale in London, Ontario, this vehicle features bold styling, advanced all-wheel drive capability, and a premium driver-focused interior. Designed for those who demand both performance and everyday practicality, the Urus S offers the perfect balance of power, comfort, and technology.
Clean, aggressive, and ready to drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-601-0060